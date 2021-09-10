Retired News-Star editor Kathy Spurlock dies at 67

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Kathy Spurlock, retired editor of the News-Star and award winning journalist passed away on the morning of Friday September 10 at the age of 67.

According to The News Star’s Greg Hilburn, Spurlock had two different stints at The News-Star including 21 years as the paper’s top editor at the time of her retirement in 2016.

“It has been a true honor to serve this community as a journalist for more than two decades and to be able to work alongside the dedicated group of people at The News-Star,” Spurlock said at the time of her retirement. “I hope along the way we have been able to make a positive difference in people’s lives and have helped our community grow.”

Spurlock was a graduate of Louisiana Tech and started her career at The News-Star in 1975 interning at The Times in Shreveport. She was eventually promoted to various editing positions in the news departments of both The News-Star and the former Monroe Morning World.

She is survived by her husband Lindsey Wilkerson, her daughter Anne Perrone and her husband Jeff and grandchildren Kaylin and Grant.

Funeral arrangements have not been set yet.