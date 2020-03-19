Restrictions to dental offices and services for minimum one month

WEST MONROE, La (03/19/20) — Wednesday the state of Louisiana put a limit to all dental offices and the services they’ll provide for the next month. Dental offices are closed for non-conventional care like regular teeth cleanings, but they are staying open for emergency procedures only.

With the new restrictions placed on dentist offices around the state, waiting rooms are starting to look empty. Dr. L. King Scott says he’s having a 20-minute window in between patients to sanitize and clean the office.

“Earlier last week, the discussion had to begin to do more social spacing, so dental offices were already allowing more time in between patients,” said Dr. L. King Scott, General Dentist.

He says dentist offices are already highly sanitized, but they’re taking it further and cleaning all door handles and other high touch areas; just because there are restrictions on the office doesn’t mean they aren’t seeing patients at all.

“So we’re certainly seeing patients with infections, with abscess teeth, with broken teeth, we’re seeing patients who are rating for chemotherapy…things that are important, dentistry is still there for them,” said Scott.

Even though your non-essential dentist appointment will be rescheduled and you won’t be sitting in a dentist chair any time soon, Dr. Scott says you can still keep up good hygiene from the comfort of your home.

“So great home care, twice a day brushing morning and night, morning and night is ever so important, rinsing with Listerine, rinsing with hydrogen peroxide to lower the bacterial count in your mouth,” said Scott.

Dr. Scott says the restriction of the office isn’t affecting his staff and he’s proud to give them a place to work.

“But we’re trying to be positive with our employees and making sure that they continue to have a place that they work. We’re doing staggered scheduling and so our team is still coming in,” said Scott.

All dentist offices in Louisiana will be closed for non-emergency visits until April 16th, but that time could be extended as new information comes.