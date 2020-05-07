Resilient Louisiana Commission – Mayor Jamie Mayo named to Transportation & Infrastructure Task Force

(Press Release) – Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo has been named to the Transportation & Infrastructure Task Force of Governor John Bel Edwards Resilient Louisiana Commission.

The state commission is charged with examining Louisiana’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and making recommendations for more resilient business-related activities and commerce in the coming months.

Mayor Jamie Mayo says, “This is a challenging time and I am proud to work alongside so many other experienced and dedicated people who are developing strategies that will help make our economy stronger and more resilient. Aviation, transit, rail, maritime and surface transportation businesses are important to our economy. The continued building of roads, bridges and drainage projects will improve Louisiana’s infrastructure and help spur further economic development. As part of this task force, I want to help those industries, construction crews and other related professions get back to work in a smart and safe manner.”