Residents react to recent Morehouse Parish flooding

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. - (2/28/19) While it may not be rushing like it was Monday, water still has parts of Morehouse Parish underwater after Bayou Bartholomew overflowed.

Beekman Charter School wasn't the only school closed in Morehouse Parish because of the water.

For students, getting out of school is a good thing, but it's also a hassle given rain season, which usually starts in March, hasn't even begun.

Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the water has dropped several feet.

Residents and law enforcement say that rising water levels have gone down a bit, but we stuck our yard stick in the water to see how things are measuring up and in some areas the water is still reaching about 12 inches.

With rain season still on the way, it's leaving residents wondering what else is in store.