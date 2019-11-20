Residents not happy with water quality, city says work is being done to resolve it

EUDORA, Ark. (11/19/19) — Residents in Eudora say they’ve been experiencing “horrible water quality” for too many years to count and it’s time something be done about it.

Kayla Pitts has been living in Eudora since 2016. Since then, she said she’s continually had water problems and learned from many residents that it started way before then.





“Two years that’s this has been going on or five years… since 2014, the city, the state they have all had time to do something about this,” Pitts said.

The water is extremely discolored and has caused many homeowners and businesses major problems.

“I’ve had my water line from refrigerator clog up because of the brown gunk thats in our water,” Pitts said. “I’ve had my shower head to clog up because of the gunk.”

For her, it goes even beyond that. Her youngest daughter became sick August 2017. She had respiratory problems and diarrhea. Pitts took her doctor to the hospital. Doctors weren’t able to confirm what bacteria she had in her system.

“I truly believe she had some kind of bacteria from the water which was the first time I sent written correspondence to the Arkansas Department of Health,” she said. “The engineer said there were some problems but he didn’t know of anything that could cause my daughter to be sick.”

Pitts sent an email to ADH on June 24, 2019: Below is the email she sent to them:



Well things really haven’t improved with the Eudora Water situation. There is some type of greasy oily substance in our water most of the time which is ruining my cloths and some sort of foam when the bathtub drains out. Tonight one of my friends posted a photo of the water at her home and it’s ridiculous.



Jack this has passed the point of absurd. I do not know what else to do to help the people of Eudora besides contacting the news stations which is what I am seriously thinking about doing.



If you recall last August when the water was bad my daughter got sick with unexplained fever and was hospitalized I find it no coincidence that my niece was taken to the doctor today with an unexplainable fever with numerous tests and nothing has came back.

Jack Gregg, an engineer with ADH, replied saying:



We are aware of the issue with the water and the water department is currently making adjustments that could possible solve this issue. The conditions at the water treatment plant look promising this morning. If these corrections work, the system will then need to be flushed. This could take some time. Reply if you need to.



Since then, Pitts along with other residents say the problem keeps reoccurring periodically and all they want is clean water and for the ADH to hold city officials accountable when they don’t meet certain standards.

“I just want the situation to be better for my children, for my friends and for my family,” she said.

Johnathon Patrick, interim mayor of Eudora, has been leading the city for the past month since former mayor, Travis Collins stepped down.

Patrick said the city received a grant from Arkansas Natural Resources Commission in 2016. Since then, water meters have been upgraded and distribution lines have been replaced.

One of the last stages of that project is cleaning the clearwell tank which hasn’t been cleaned in years.

“In the 5 years that I’ve been here it hasn’t been clean,” Patrick said. “I think this is the first time in maybe 10 years it hasn’t been clean and it might be more.”

Patrick and the ADH hope cleaning the tank will improve the water quality. Due to repairs, the city issued a precautionary boil water notice this afternoon for residents of Eudora including those serviced by the Indian Switch Water Association and Former Readland/Grand lake Water Association.

Planned repairs at the Eudora Water Treatment facility set to start on Nov. 20 requires the water to be on boil notice.

Therefore as a precaution, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption and water used for drinking, cooking, making ice brushing teeth or washing dishes e boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that they water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you may contact Eudora City Hall at 870-355-4436.