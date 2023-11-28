SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After losing his second Bayou Classic in two years Grambling head football coach is out according to reports.

According to the online publication HBCU Sports, sources familiar with the situation are reporting that Hue Jackson will no longer be the Tigers head coach.

Prior to leading the G-Men, Jackson served as an assistant coach in the NFL, held coaching positions at USC, California, and Arizona State. He also served as offensive coordinator at Tennessee State under head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Eddie George.

It is reported that Grambling’s assistant head Coach John Simon will serve as the school’s interim coach until a permanent replacement is named.

Jackson ended his stint at Grambling with an 8-14 record.