WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 17, 2023, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of more than $65,000 in youth literacy grants to Louisiana nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools. The funds are part of nearly $2.6 million recently awarded across the country for recipients to use the funds to purchase books, technology, equipment, or materials to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students.

Officials confirmed that three youth literacy programs in northeast Louisiana received a portion of the grants. The following northeast Louisiana programs received the grant:

Learning Zone (Monroe, La.): $3,500

Olla Standard Elementary School Library (Olla, La.): $2,500

Swayze Elementary School (Monroe, La.): $3,500