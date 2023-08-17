WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 17, 2023, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of more than $65,000 in youth literacy grants to Louisiana nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools. The funds are part of nearly $2.6 million recently awarded across the country for recipients to use the funds to purchase books, technology, equipment, or materials to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students.
Officials confirmed that three youth literacy programs in northeast Louisiana received a portion of the grants. The following northeast Louisiana programs received the grant:
- Learning Zone (Monroe, La.): $3,500
- Olla Standard Elementary School Library (Olla, La.): $2,500
- Swayze Elementary School (Monroe, La.): $3,500
We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth. We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students’ lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the Foundation’s 30th anniversary year.Denine Torr, Executive Director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation