Rep. Pylant won't seek re-election or Senate seat

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) - (2/27/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, State Rep. Steve Pylant, who served in the Louisiana Legislature two terms and as sheriff of Franklin Parish for 16 years before that, said he won't seek re-election in the House and won't run for a Senate seat.

Pylant, R-Winnsboro, told USA Today Network he will retire from public service when his current term ends in Jan. 2020.

"I've been in (public service) 37 years and I'm ready to do some things of my own, but I consider it an honor and a privilege to have been able to serve," Pylant said.