Renovation has started at Boley Elementary’s temporary building

WEST MONROE La (06/17/19)–As Boley rebuilds from the ashes, there is much needed work is underway to house displaced students faculty and staff. Renovations have begun on the assembly’s former Bible College.

After a devastating end to last school year for Boley Elementary, parents can look forward to what this year will look like. The Assembly Church saw the need and decided they wanted to step out and help the community during a stressful time.

“At the end of the day, I think that’s what a church is supposed to be about,” said Shane Warren, lead pastor at The Assembly.

The Ouachita community has helped Boley in more ways than one. Due to all the donations, not a single kid or teacher will have to buy supplies or pay school fees this year. They hope this will be able to continue until all donated supplies have been used.

“It is overwhelming what this community has done and the heart that they have for this school,” said Sandy Bates, principle of Boley Elementary.

Some minor renovations are being made due to the building being formerly operated as a nursing home.

“They’re the size of patients rooms, so what we are doing is we knock out a wall, and two rooms make one classroom,” said Bates.

The school board has been responsible for interior maintenance and any changes made.

In all, there will be two halls, 15 classrooms, a cafeteria, and a small playground.

The temporary Boley campus will be home to about two hundred and ten students, ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

“For me this is a great testimony of how secular organizations and faith organizations can come together for the greater good of our community,” said Warren.

The school board and The Assembly have agreed on rent being a month to month basis.

Principle bates says, besides the building…nothing else will change.

“We will absolutely carry on as usual, and we will be the same successful school that we have always been, and we will love those babies just like we did at Boley,” said Bates.

Boley will be rebuilt in its original site, however, It’s expected to take a few years to complete.

Registration begins later this summer for this upcoming school year.

