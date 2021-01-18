Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. and what’s left to learn

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish’s NAACP chapter is speaking out about why it’s still important to remember and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and how there’s a lot to learn from Dr. King.

“And I would just say Martin would be somewhat disappointed and Martin would be proud about the things that have been accomplished,” said Ambrose Douzart, Chapter President of Ouachita NAACP.

With events this like summer’s acts of violence that ledto protests all over the world.

“Dr. King, he talked about togetherness, and right now what we are experiencing, not only in monroe, louisiana, we are experincing these unsatisfactory conditions all over the world,” said Douzart.

Douzart then went on to say, man should not be judged by the color of his skin but by the character of his heart.

“We are the recipients of the stand that he made, so we need to progress from that the black on black crime killing in our own Parish, I don’t think he would be very receptive to that,” said Douzart.

Douzart also believes Dr. King wouldn’t be receptive to the police brutality and capitol riots either.

“We still have the opportunity to cherish the moments to cherish the things that dr. King put forth all over this world and i say happy birthday to him. And i hope he is somewhere just peaking down upon us,” said Douzart.

Douzart says a way we can celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day is by coming together and loving one another no matter the circumstance.