REMARKABLE WOMEN OF THE ARKLAMISS: Meet Joan Hampton

WEST MONROE, La. (2/28/2020) — In December, we asked you to help nominate women in the Arklamiss who stand out, inspire, lead, and make a difference in the community to be named our “Remarkable Woman of the Year”.

Joan Hampton is one of our finalists. She’s the founder and president of SOS Pets of Ouachita. She started the nonprofit nearly three years ago, with the idea of building a new shelter.

“As far as SOS Pets, it was a need in the community that was not being met and I didn’t see a way that it was going to happen in my lifetime,” said Hampton.

After nearly three years, SOS Pets of Ouachita has raised over a million dollars.

“It’s so exciting because, we thought it would take longer in a community this size. We really thought that it would take at least 5 to 7 years to raise that kind of money. We’ve stumbled across some big breaks,” said Hampton.

Construction is set to start this year pending a few legalities. Once the shelter has a cooperative agreement with the Ouachita Parish Police Jury in place, they should able to announce their groundbreaking.

“We’re trying to do things that will make this a really fun place to visit. We want the entrance to be shaped like a dog house. We want to attract kids and people and put in walking trails and biking trails,” said Hampton.

Hampton was nominated by her friend Alice Jones, who says her dedication and selflessness is what makes her truly remarkable.

“Joan is selfless, hardworking and goes above and beyond with pretty much everything she does,” said Jones. “She’s an inspiration to me, she really is. She works hard. She has a full time job. She helps with her family’s farm.”

Hampton says she’s flattered and surprised she was nominated, but doing the right thing is her driving force.

“You hear all of these people saying, somebody needs to do something, somebody needs to do something. Well do it. Anybody can do anything,” said Hampton.

You can donate to SOS Pets of Ouachita by going to their Facebook page.

Next week, we will introduce you to our next finalist for the Remarkable Woman of the Year. The local winner will be announced in March, and will be considered for the nationwide Remarkable Woman of the Year award.