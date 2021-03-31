Remarkable Women: Chloris Faulkner, local respiratory therapist and church youth leader

WEST MONROE, La. — March is International Women’s Month, and to celebrate, we will be sharing the stories of remarkable women throughout the Arklamiss.

Meet Chloris Faulkner, a remarkable and phenomenal woman in all aspects.

“It comes natural for me to help and to be a help to others,” said Chloris.

Since receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Respiratory Therapy from the University of Mississippi, she has excelled in the medical field in Monroe and Northeast Louisiana. Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, she even volunteered in nursing homes.

“When Katrina hit several years ago, I also volunteered,” said Chloris. “I also do volunteer work at the soup kitchen and for a nonprofit organization that speaks out against abuse.”

She also works at her church as a youth leader, mission leader, and deacon’s wife. Her husband Eric says he is amazed by her ability to do good.

“I nominated her for the remarkable woman because she is exactly that. She is worthy of attention because all of the things she has done for her community. She is always giving. She has a giving heart,” said Eric.

Chloris also started an early childhood learning center where he has taught over 400 kids and is responsible for employing people in the community.

“It was a dream of ours years ago,” said Eric. “We wanted to be business owners. We opened up a learning center because there was a need. We have been there 10 years.”

Chloris Faulkner, a mother of two college graduates who just wants to make the world a better place.