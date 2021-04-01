ArkLaMiss Remarkable Women winner announced

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In December we at KTVE and KARD asked for your nominations for someone you feel is remarkable in their community and we got a lot of nominations. As much as we would love to have awarded every nomination, we had to narrow it down to four finalists and only one winner.

Thursday, April 1, we revealed the winner live on KARD Fox 14 in our 9:00 p.m. newscast.

Michaela Copeland was named as our lucky winner.

Copeland was gifted with a $1,000 dollar check to donate to her favorite charity and a collection of other prizes.

This is the second year we have highlighted local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s Nationwide Woman of the Year Award!