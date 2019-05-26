Remains of Morehouse man killed at Pearl Harbor return home for Memorial Day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Richard Leon Watson was a Seaman 1st Class serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Watson died in the attack. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. - (5/26/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, the remains of Richard Leon Watson returned home to Morehouse Parish Friday afternoon after nearly 80 years in Hawaii.

Watson was a seaman serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo strikes from Japanese aircraft, capsized and sank at Ford Island, killing 429 crewmen. Watson was 20 when he died on the battleship.

It took 77 years for Watson to be identified and his body returned to his hometown of Bonita.

