UPDATE: Family of missing Richland Parish man sets up fundraisers for funeral after remains found

UPDATE: RAYVILLE, LA. (01/23/2020)– Franklin Parish officials have confirmed that remains found belong to a Richland Parish man who’s been missing since 2012.

“I had a daughter older than him and a daughter younger than him, but he was my middle child and he was special to me. He was a momma’s boy,” Lonnie Berry, Joshua Berry’s Mother, said.

Lonnie Berry says it’s been seven and a half years since the last time anyone has seen her son.

“All of these years I believed he would be coming home.. and I didn’t expect this,” Berry said.

She received a call from the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office in November of last year. She says she was told skeletal remains had been located only half a mile from where josh’s truck had been found.

“When they told me it was like it just happened,” Berry said.

It wasn’t until this week that the DNA confirmed the worst.

“We just need to lay him to rest now,” Berry said.

Lonnie says it’s her family, friends, and even strangers who have helped her stay strong all of this time.

“I appreciate how people who didn’t even know me have tried to comfort me and be there for me and I have so many friends who have been there for me,” Berry said.

Although this offers some answers, Lonnie says she still doesn’t know what happened all those years ago.

“I hope that if it is something they can tell me some answers, so I can have complete closure,” Berry said.

Lonnie says she knows she isn’t the only person in Richland Parish waiting to hear about a missing loved one. She says she hopes those families soon get the closure she now has.

“I said just hold on because you’re going to get some answers one day, don’t give up.. don’t give up.”

The death is still under investigation. For now Lonnie says funeral arrangements for josh will be set within the next few days. To help the family with funeral expenses you can visit the GoFundMe page.

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. — The remains of a Richland Parish man who went missing in the fall of 2012 have been found.

According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man hunting north of Baskin, Louisiana, found human skeletal remains on November 11, 2019. The remains were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory for positive identification.

On January 22, 2020, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office received confirmation that DNA analysis identified the remains as belonging to Joshua Charles Berry, who was last seen on September 13, 2012.

Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says that the evidence was found approximately 1/2 mile from Watson Road where Berry’s truck was originally found in 2012.

Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said, “We will continue to review evidence as it becomes available and follow any new leads that arise in addition to information previously reported. I can’t imagine a family not knowing the whereabouts or welfare of their loved one. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Berry.”

