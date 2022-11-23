MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Registration is still open and available for the first annual regional meeting of the Arkansas Public Health Association that is being held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Ark.

The association, along with Muleriders Impacting Community Health, is asking attendees, vendors, or poster presenters to register for the event no later than Friday, November 25, 2022. The event will last from 8:45 AM to 4 PM on the 2nd and is free to attend with lunch being provided as well.

To register to attend, be a vendor, or be a poster presenter, click here.

The event is still looking for vendors who would like to promote their agency or organization. Attending as a vendor is free as well.

The outline of meeting activities include the following: