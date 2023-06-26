All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, June 26, 2023, officers with the Farmerville Police Department responded to a call regarding a home invasion on 498 E. Franklin Street.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who advised she, and 5 other individuals were inside the residence at the time the home invasion occurred. This included a mixture of adults and juveniles, with the youngest being 4 years of age.

According to authorities, the complainant informed officers, her and another individual inside the bedroom awoke to an individual standing over the bed with his pants around his ankles. The suspect quickly pulled his pants up and fled the residence through the back door towards Gulley Street. According to authorities, the suspect was described shirtless, had thick, uncombed hair, and was wearing bright-colored shoes.

Officers began to patrol the area searching for the suspect. During patrol, officers observed a black male fitting the description given by the victim. According to authorities, officers made contact with the suspect who identified himself as Ricky Mitchel, age 57, from Farmerville.

During a pat-down of Mitchell, officers discovered a knife, which could have possibly been used during the home invasion. Witnesses at the scene were able to positively verify Mitchell as the suspect who entered the residence. Mitchell was arrested and charged with Home Invasion, and it was uncovered that he is also a registered sex offender.