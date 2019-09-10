Regions Bank warns consumers of card skimming

(KLFY) – (9/10/19) Regions Bank is reminding all consumers to “not let their guard down on financial fraud in the form of credit and debit card skimming.”

Officials card skimming remains as nationwide issue.

“At gas stations alone, there are millions of dollars in loss each year in the U.S. due to skimming activity,” said Lisa Olivieri, special agent in charge with the U.S. Secret Service. “Unfortunately, skimming technology is becoming more advanced every year.”

Former Secret Service agents now working at Regions have more information about what consumers can do to help protect their accounts, Regions said.

Preventive steps which can help minimize risk and protect financial information. Follow these steps:

If possible, use your chip-enabled card rather than swiping your card’s magnetic stripe.

If paying at the pump, choose one close to the front of the store where it is in view of employees.

Check to make sure the gas pump cabinet is closed and the seal has not been tampered with.

Before you swipe your card, look for suspicious devices that may be attached to the card reader.

Always pull on the faceplate of any terminal you insert your credit or debit card into. Any unusual movement would indicate a skimmer device might be present.

When inputting your PIN, use your other hand to cover your keystrokes.

