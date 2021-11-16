UPDATE: The appeals process continues for former Interim Police Chief Reggie Brown

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The waiting game continues in the appeal process for Former Monroe Interim Police Chief, Reggie Brown.

Brown’s hearing was postponed yet again. We were at the Tuesday night, November 16, 2021, meeting where Brown’s council and the Internal Affairs Investigators continued to discuss the events that happened leading up to and surrounding the arrest of Timothy Williams.

The Civil Service Board postponed the hearing because not all of the evidence was able to be presented during the Tuesday night meeting.

The board says the motion to dismiss is still under advisement, but Tuesday’s meeting spent the bulk of their time discussing polygraph expert testimony, checking procedure with a former city attorney, a Budget and Accounting Administrator, Former Mayor Mayo, and Sergeant Michael Fendall.

A new date has not been set, but the board wants to meet again before the end of the year.

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)(October 19, 2021 10:08 p.m.) — On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Former Interim Police Chief, Reggie Brown, began an appeal hearing that was postponed in March of 2021 and officially filed a Civil Service Lawsuit over his termination from the Monroe Police Force.

Brown started his first day of the appeal hearing at the Public Safety Center in Monroe. Brown was terminated from the department last year. In November, Brown failed a polygraph test where he was questioned about wrongfully delaying information during the Timothy Williams Criminal Investigation.

Reggie Brown’s attorney, Carole Powell-Lexing, says, “Basically, we are engaged in the battle of the experts. We are hoping that once we complete the hearing that you will see that Corporal Brown has been wrongfully terminated and he was terminated without just cause, based on political expediency.”

This appeal hearing will last through the rest of the week. We will be in the court room ever step of the way. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) (October 14, 2021 7:54 p.m.)– The Former Interim Monroe Police Chief, Reggie Brown, is filing a Civil Service Lawsuit over his termination from the force.

According to police, Brown and Former Seargant Chuck Johnson were let go, because they failed to hand over a case to the State Police in a timely manner.

Police tell us the case involved Timothy Williams, who said he was handcuffed and beaten by Monroe Police Officers.

We are still working to get more details, and will will continue to update this story as more details are confirmed.