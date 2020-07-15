Reeves names ex-state Sen. Gray Tollison as circuit judge

FILE – In this June 30, 2020 file photo, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivers a televised address prior to signing a bill retiring the last state flag in the United States with the Confederate battle emblem, during a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson, Miss. Reeves tweeted Tuesday, July 7 that he has tested negative for the coronavirus, a day after announcing he was going into isolation after being in contact with a lawmaker who tested positive. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former lawmaker who served six terms in the Mississippi Senate is now serving the judiciary. Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday appointed Gray Tollison of Oxford to a seat on the 3rd Circuit Court District. His appointment fills a vacancy after Judge Andrew K. Howorth retired June 30. The district covers Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties in northern Mississippi. Tollison has worked in his family’s law firm since 1992.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.