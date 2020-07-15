Reeves names ex-state Sen. Gray Tollison as circuit judge

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former lawmaker who served six terms in the Mississippi Senate is now serving the judiciary. Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday appointed Gray Tollison of Oxford to a seat on the 3rd Circuit Court District. His appointment fills a vacancy after Judge Andrew K. Howorth retired June 30. The district covers Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties in northern Mississippi. Tollison has worked in his family’s law firm since 1992.
- $1 million in tax revenues could help fund potential indoor sports complex in West Monroe
- Rice Crop 2020: Louisiana’s poised to see record yield
- Autopsy set after Mississippi inmate dies in private prison
- Sterlington hires Paul Glynn to lead boys basketball program
- Lawmakers stalled on coronavirus aid amid push for fall school
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.