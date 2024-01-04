JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries along with the Jackson Parish Watershed District will host a Reef Rodeo for Caney Creek Reservoir.

LDWF, collected over 300 unused Christmas trees from local vendors to distribute throughout the lake as fish attractors.

Participants will be given trees to place in their favorite spots to catch fish. Weights needed to sink the trees will be first-come, first-served basis. Also, participants may provide their own weights.

Any tress not given away, will be deployed by LDWF to enhance public fishing piers and artificial reefs in the lake.

The event will take place at the Ebenezer public boat launch on Ebenezer Church Road in Chatham.

For more information, contact LDWF Inland Fisheries Biologist Manager, Jeff Sibley at (318) 371-5294 or jsibley@wlf.la.gov.