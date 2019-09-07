Red Sims, longtime OPSB member, died Friday at 99

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — (9/7/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, Red Sims, who served eight consecutive terms on the Ouachita Parish School Board, died Friday following a battle with cancer. He was 99.

Sims represented District B for many years and was known for his regular visits to the schools for which he advocated. He did not run in 2018.

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Monday at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Congregational Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Read more at The News-Star.