WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Red River Region event was back on the course at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.

Chief of Safety, John Lieberman, said speed lovers are not holding back.

“It’s an opportunity to get the need for speed out of your system legally. Under controlled conditions.”

That’s the case for 17-year-old Jared Haney. He is one of the youngest contestants in the race.

Haney says he started racing as soon as he got his driver’s license.

“It’s more of a passion mixed with a hobby. I’ve been working on cars ever since I was little. Probably 3 or 4 years old. And, just, really the adrenaline rush going on the track is what makes it.”

He says he’s gotten more competitive over the years.

“Our course runs from 30 to 40 seconds, and some people get to 45 seconds.”

Haney got 5th place at 32 flat. This passionate car driver says safety and keeping track of your car maintenance are key.

“Making sure the course is clear. No people on the course. No workers or anything. And normal car safety. Pretty much, if your car is safe to drive on the road, it’s safe for the track.”

Lieberman says speed lovers can join the next race on July 9th.

“Once it gets in your blood, it’s in your blood. Basically, if you got a driver’s license, come on, and we’ll find you a class to put you in.”

For scheduled events and registration click here.