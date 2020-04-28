Recovering Through God: Winnsboro family shares story of Covid-19 survival

WINNSBORO, La. (04/27/2020) — For the Whitney’s, life has been an emotional rollercoaster after COVID-19 infected husband and father Mark Whitney.

“It’s like I knew everything going on, but I couldn’t do anything about it,” he said.

At first, Whitney’s primary care physician believed Mark to be experiencing allergy symptoms. Six days later mark was taken to Glenwood Regional Medical Center.

“I had to drop him off at the emergency room and that was the last time I saw him in 21 days. I got one text message from M ark that said he was going on the ventilator and that he loved us and that was the last time I talked to him.” Amy Whitney, Mark’s Wife

On April first, things got even harder when hospital staff asked Amy Whitney to sign do not resuscitate papers on her birthday. She couldn’t do it, so instea d, she fell to her knees.

“All I could do was pray and ask my family and friends to pray and I asked them to ask everybody that they know to pray,” said A. Whitney.

April 9th came and Mark rolled out of the hospital to begin his road to recovery.

“I didn’t think anybody could be so tired. At times you can’t hold your head up.” Mark Whitney, Covid-19 survivor

Through faith the Whitney’s believe they will get through this.

“Prayer is the most powerful thing in the world, it’s the best medicine in the world.” Amy Whitney, Wife of survivor

Right now there are so many unknowns about the coronavirus, it’s unclear how long Mark’s recovery will take. The Whitney’s say they have God to rely on.