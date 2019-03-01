Rebuilding Block: Progress finally being made after 2018 protests Video

JONESVILLE, La. - After many cries for help, students at Block High School are finally being heard. Last September, students stood in protest demanding a better education.

"I felt like I wouldn't be college ready and that with the act I wouldn't know anything on it," said Juior Chad Green.

Green has one year to get ready to play D1 football and now he believes he'll finally get that chance.

Football Coach Benny vault revealed that he was teaching four classes that he wasn't certified for..

"I knew that I couldn't give the kids what they want as far as far as the history and social studies because I wasn't prepared," he said.

Vault attended Block and came out of retirement to help be a part of the change the high school so desperately needed.

"Did I think that it would get national attention? No I was just trying to get the attention of the people in harrisonburg," Vault recounted.

He backed the student-led protest and he says they're finally starting to see a shift.

"Everything changed, we changed the principal, a new guidance counselor, softball coach, baseball coach," the coach said.

The parish also got a new interim superientendent, which comes after the abrupt retirement of former Superintendent, Dr. Gwile Freeman.

Vault explains that with the help from a group called Empower the Block, students were donated school supplies and Green says it's all a step in the right direction.

"I think it'll turn things around with the disicipline and everything and I hope it brings more students here too. Once they see that going, the community will help out and kids will start acting right."

Standing in solidarity, Coach Vault says he used the protest as a teachable moment for students.

"If you want it and they give it to you, you have to be ready to take it. We owe you an education. When somebody owes you soomething, you go get it, you go sit in that classroom and you don't let anybody take it away from you," he said.

Vault adds that sports play a crucial role in small communities. With the help of some gridiron, and changes at Block, Green may now be able to live out his dream of division one ball.

Empower the Block will be donating more school supplies Friday March 8, 2019.

