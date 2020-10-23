Coronavirus Information

Rear-End Crash Claims Life of Ruston Man

ANSLEY, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Police Troop F say they responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 167 in Jackson Parish on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

According to Troop F, the crash claimed the life of a man from Ruston, identified as 23-year-old Shannon Frasier.

Troop F says the investigation showed a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Frasier, was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy 167. 

The Jeep rear-ended an 18-wheeler that was allegedly slowing down to make a left turn. According to the report, the Jeep struck the 18-wheeler and then traveled off the road into the ditch.

Investigators say Frasier was properly restrained during the accident and was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A toxicology sample was submit for analysis.

Investigators say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Troop F has currently investigated 40 fatal crashes which has resulted in 43 total deaths in 2020.

