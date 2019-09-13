Rayville woman cares for 28 cats, wants to find forever homes

RAYVILLE, La (9/13/19) — Charlene Mercer cares for 28 cats right in her own backyard. They range in age from four and a half months to nine years old.

For 15 years, she’s cared for stray cats in her area and wants to find each one a special home.

“I think they’re happy, but I think they would enjoy a nice comfy inside home you know, somewhere nice and cool in the summer and somewhere warm in the winter,” said Charlene Mercer, Owner of cats.

Each morning she wakes up to feed the cats and gives them fresh water. They lounge around throughout the day until she feeds them again around dinner time.

Charlene wants to find these cats a home and a place where they will feel safe, loved, and secure.

“I would like to if possible, get some help with spay and neuter and try to get some of them adopted out. I have adopted a few out over the last little while, said Mercer.

She created a Facebook group for the cats and posted a PayPal link for people to donate money to get them help. The link to her Facebook group with the PayPal link is here.