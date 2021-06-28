Rayville without water due to roundabout construction

MONROE , La (KTVE/KARD) — Residents of Rayville were forced to go without water from 8am until 1 pm today. Local Business owner Randy Bell says the no water means no business.



Randy Bell owner of Fox’s pizza “We’re closed today sir, the water’s shut off in town.”

Randy loves his store, but says he can’t run his business without water.

Randy Bell owner of Fox Pizza “I don’t know how we’re supposed to do everyday things when the whole water system is shut down.”

The city of Rayville decided to cut their water off due to construction on a roundabout near I-20. The water was scheduled to be off from 8am until 1pm with a boil advisory once the water was back on. Rayville resident Lynn Warner says she prepared herself well for the outage

Lynn Landrum Warner Rayville resident “What I did Sunday evening is I drew up some water and I went on and did what I had to do before they turned it off. they turned it off at about 8:30 9 o’clock.”

Without water in the city residents are unable to complete simple task. Lynn suggests that Rayville residents purchase water bottles and be open minded during this time.

Lynn Landrum Warner Rayville Resident “Get you some five-gallon buckets and draw you some like i did or you can buy you some gallon waters like I did”



The water was back on in Rayville around 4:00 .pm.