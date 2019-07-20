Rayville teacher wins 2020 High School Teacher of the Year

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — (7/20/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, Emily Odgen of Rayville High school in Richland Parish is the 2020 High School Teacher of the Year.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced the 2020 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year on Friday night at the 13th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala.

Christopher Mark Dier, of Chalmette High School in St. Bernard Parish, was named the 2020 State Teacher of the Year, and Jennifer Dennis Carey, of KIPP East Community in Orleans Parish, was named the 2020 State Principal of the Year.

All 2020 Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists and semi-finalists were also celebrated at the event, along with Louisiana’s Milken Educator Award winner and the Louisiana Association of School Executive’s Superintendent of the Year.

