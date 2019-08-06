Rayville receives new water system which includes storage tank, piping

RAYVILLE, LA (08/06/19) After nearly a year, vital parts to Rayville’s new water system were delivered Tuesday, including a new storage tank and piping. This new system is replacing an old one which has been in service for the last 60 years.

Work quickly began once everything was delivered. It has been paid in full thanks to Louisiana Community Development Block Grant., which covered $500,000+. The new tank will be larger than the old one, which will allow for more customers.

Not only will water quality improve, but it will make maintenance easier as well. The new design, which keeps the tank above ground as opposed to below, will allow town officials to get much better access to the tank should a problem arise.

The tank and system will also be digitized. Alerts can be sent to mobile devices to alert town officials of anything from chlorine levels to water quantity.

Residents should experience minimal impacts during the transition. The transition is expected to take roughly a week or just over.