MADISON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 27, 2023, deputies of the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash on Interstate 20 near the Tallulah exit around 3 AM. Upon arrival, they made contact with the unidentified driver and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Madison Journal, the deceased victim was reportedly shot in the leg by the passenger in the vehicle. Deputies have arrested Lakeesha Lewis, who was a passenger in the vehicle with the deceased victim, for her alleged involvement in the shooting.

Lewis has been charged with Manslaughter.