Rayville church to rebuild after 2017 fire

RAYVILLE, La. (5/26/19– Despite the scorching weather, worshippers gathered in Rayville for a very special Sunday service.

This plot of land filled with dirt was where the St .Paul Baptist Church once stood. Until it was burned down in 2017.

Well today, everything has come full circle, the members of this church have come together with shovels in hand for a historic groundbreaking.

Members of the church came together to show praise and honor the monumental moment. Nearly a year and a half after a 15-year-old boy burned the church down, a new building is officially in the works.

“Some of the members were actually here to see it burn and it was difficult, but because of who we are in Christ we were forgiving. We we’re loving. We know things happen, God is in control of everything,” said Zachary Simmons, treasurer at St. Paul Baptist Church.

Hope is what members say has led them to this very moment and after several prayers and songs of faith, church members grabbed their shovels to dig into the dirt.

“It’s been an up and down journey, but still through prayer, it’s believing that God has the ability to do all things is why we have constantly stayed together,” said Eddie Chatmon, son of the house at St. Paul Baptist Church.

The new facility will feature a new video system and will hold up to 200 hundred people. Simmons says he’ll never know why this happened, but it’s brought him even closer to his faith.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason. We can come back and be stronger and better and do whatever God wants us to do and continue his mission,” said Simmons.

Construction of the church will start in about a month or so. It’s unclear when it will be complete. If you’re interested in donating to the church, follow this link: https://bit.ly/2Qo9Ifi.