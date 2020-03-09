Rawz Cafe catches fire, will be closed for repairs

MONROE, La. (03/08/2020) — The Monroe Fire Department responded to a fire at Rawz Cafe off of Highway 165 in Monroe.



KTVE/KARD spoke to the owner of the restaurant, Nikki Keomalithong, who says the damages are “not that bad.” She says Rawz is closed on Sunday’s so luckily no one was at the restaurant at the time of the fire.



At this time, The Fire Department says, the kitchen is a total loss, but she says they’re okay!

“I just want everybody to know we’re okay, we’re safe, there was nobody in the building. Hopefully, we’ll be back up and running again soon. Thank you for all your prayers and all your thoughts with us we appreciate it.” Nikki Keomalithong, Owner of Rawz Cafe

Keomalithong says they hope to re-open in about two to three weeks.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.