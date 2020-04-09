Rappers’ argument leads to school parking lot shooting, attempted murder charge

MONROE, La. (The News Star) – Our partners at The News Star report a Monroe man is now facing attempted second-degree murder charges related to the shooting.

In an arrest warrant for Devonta Johnson, 26, police state a large group gathered in the school parking lot around 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

Several men engaged in a fight due to the disagreement between the rappers.

After the fight started, gunfire erupted into a crowd of approximately 30 people, including men, women, juveniles and what appeared to be a woman holding a baby in a blanket, the report states.

In the chaos, people fell while running away, cars fled from the scene and a wreck happened as two vehicles left.

Johnson’s Bond was set at $150,000.

Read more about this story here.

