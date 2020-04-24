Rapper Fred The Godson dies of the coronavirus at age 35

New York (NBC) — Frederick Thomas, best known as his rap alias Fred The Godson, has died from coronavirus-related complications. He was 35.

The Bronx rapper revealed his diagnosis on April 6 via social media, sharing a picture of himself on a ventilator in the hospital.

His wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, told Brooklyn’s News 12 on April 8 that Thomas was showing signs of improvement and no longer needed 100% support from a ventilator.

However, a representative for Thomas confirmed to Complex that he had died on Thursday.

Thomas first broke into the rap scene with his 2010 mixtape “Armageddon,” with features from Busta Rhymes and Waka Flocka Flame.

Though Thomas never signed with a major label, he put out a consistent flow of projects from 2011 to 2020 with his most recent album, “Payback,” which was released just over a month ago.

Thomas and Jemmott have two children together.