GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Rapper E-40 has reportedly been awarded an honorary doctorate degree at Grambling State University. E-40 attended the Historically Black College and University for one year in 1986.

Despite E-40’s rise to fame, he has remained close to the institution and a great contributor. In early February of 2023, E-40 made a generous donation of $100,000 to the university.

The rapper was recognized and awarded, as well as shared a few words, at Grambling’s graduation ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2023.