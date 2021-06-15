Rapides Parish crash claims the life of an Anacoco woman

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a wreck in Rapides parish that killed a woman from Anacoco.

According to police, they were called out to Louisiana Highway 112 near Hineston around 8:45 p.m. on June 14, 2021. Officers say the wreck claimed the life of Kiley L. Credeur, 20, of Anacoco.

Police tell us the initial investigation shows a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Credeur traveling west on Louisiana Highway 112 left the highway, over corrected, flipped a few times ejecting him from the car where he landed in the road. According to police, he was then hit by another car while he was still laying in the road.

Investigators say Credeur was not wearing his seatbelt, was fatally injured, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say routine toxicology samples were taken and sent for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the unknown vehicle to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911.