Rally to call for removal of Lafayette's General Mouton statue

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - (8/28/18) A rally will be held Tuesday evening to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Martin Luther Kings, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech and to call for the removal of the General Mouton monument.

The rally will take place near the statue of Confederate General Alfred Mouton downtown Lafayette starting at 6pm. Organizers are asking city leaders and residents to unite around the removal of the monument.

The General Mouton statue has been the center of controversy recently with protests call for the city to remove the Confederate-era monument. The monument to General Alfred Mouton was erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy in 1922.