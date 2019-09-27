Raising money for retired West Monroe Firefighter battling for his life

WEST MONROE, La (9/27/19) — The department held a fish fry benefit today for captain Todd Eubanks.

Eubanks was diagnosed with liver cancer and served with the department for over 29 years.

Family and friends came to hand out the fish plates to the dozens of cars lined up around the fire station.

The plates sold for 10 dollars a plate and many cars purchased more than one plate to show their support for Captain Eubanks.

“We’re just trying to raise some money for my dad. He was a fireman here, he was a captain, he retired after 30 years, I grew up around it, we’re all just a big family here. It means a lot to have all our friends and family support here. He’s my dad, I love him. Everybody else loves him apparently, that’s why there’s so many people here,” said Justin Eubanks, Firefighter and son of Capt. Eubanks.

Eubanks played a huge role in the community as a fireman and the WMFD hopes the benefit will help him out while battling liver cancer.