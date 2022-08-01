WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Raising Cane’s Dog Park at Kiroli Park has been selected as a finalist for the Bark for Your Park grant contest by PetSafe. Nine deserving communities will be recognized by PetSafe and awarded prizes totaling $125,000.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Over 80 off-leash dog parks in the United States have been supported by PetSafe since the program was introduced in 2011. PetSafe has also spent more than $1.65 million to assist in financing for these parks.

From now until August 31, 2022, anyone over 18 who lives within the United States can vote once a day, every day for their favorite community on barkforyourpark.com. Employees and partner employees of the parent company of PetSafe, Radio Systems Corporation, are prohibited from voting in the grant contest.

“We are excited to announce the Raising Cane’s Dog Park at Kiroli Park has been named as one

of the 30 finalists in the Bark for your Park grant contest,” said Stuart Hodnett, Director of the

City of West Monroe’s Parks and Recreation Department. “The dog park at Kiroli Park is

extremely popular and has been used by thousands of dog owners and their pets for the past

decade. If the City of West Monroe wins this award, grant funds will be used to renovate both

the large-dog and small-dog parks to better accommodate our furry friends.”

A panel of PetSafe judges evaluated each submission for enthusiasm, support, and impact on the community of the dog park project. Participants entered to win funds to build a new dog park or improve an existing dog park. A total of $25,000 will be awarded to four communities with the highest vote totals, while $5,000 will be awarded to five communities for park improvement.

“The PetSafe® brand is always looking for ways to help pet parents. That’s why we’re so proud

to support communities by helping provide a safe place where dogs can run and play,” says

Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe brand. “It’s exciting to see the enthusiasm and commitment each finalist community has put into fulfilling their dog park dreams. We invite all

to join the fun by voting for their favorite community.”

To vote for the Raising Cane’s Dog Park in the Bark for Your Park 2022 grant contest, click here barkforyourpark.com.