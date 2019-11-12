Quinton Tellis receives reduced bond of $300K

Quinton Tellis, age 31, has received a reduced bond after his most recent hearing in 4th Judicial District Court, according to our content partners at The News-Star.

According to minute filings for the Oct. 23 hearing, Judge Larry Jefferson reduced bond for Tellis to $300,000 on a second-degree murder charge and reserved the right to adjust bond again at any time in the future.

Tellis returned to Ouachita Parish in February after completing a sentence for one count of unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Ming-Chen Hsiao, a Monroe woman stabbed to death in Aug. 2015. 

Hsiao was a recent graduate of the University of Louisiana Monroe at the time of her death and was killed in a small apartment near the campus.

Tellis was named as the primary suspect in Hsiao’s case in Feb. 2016, and a warrant for his arrest was filed in July 2016.

