RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the Quilteroos will host a Krazy Kate Bag Class. This event will take place at 1401 Farmerville Highway Ruston, La.

Photo courtesy of Quilteroos

The event will start from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM and the cost for this class is $25 you can contact Quilteroo’s at 318-255-0992 to enroll today.