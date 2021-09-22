Pumpkin spice? Caramel apples? What is your favorite Fall treat?

(KTVE/KARD) — The best time of the year is here again. The time to enjoy some sweet treats in pleasant weather that is. But what is the best treat? Comment and tell us what your favorite is under our post on the MyArkLaMiss Facebook.
by: Laurin TurnerPosted: / Updated:
(KTVE/KARD) — The best time of the year is here again. The time to enjoy some sweet treats in pleasant weather that is. But what is the best treat? Comment and tell us what your favorite is under our post on the MyArkLaMiss Facebook.