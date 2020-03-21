Public works director urges residents to refrain from flushing baby wipes and flushable wipes

CROSSETT, Ark. (03/20/20) — The City of Crossett has seen a rise in issues with their sewer system and they’re urging the community to help minimize the issue.

“The problem we’re having now isn’t a new problem by any means it’s just been spiked because of the coronavirus issue and the shortage of toilet paper,” Public Works Director, Jeff Harrison said.

Harrison has particularly seen items such as rags, wipes and flushable wipes flushed down the toilet. In the past, he’s seen mop heads and socks clog up the pipes.

Harrison says there maybe a shortage of tissue with consumers buying in bulk but no other materials should be flushed down the toilet.





“All you should flush down a toilet is the toilet paper itself and the waste you’re putting in there,” he said. “Those are the only two things that should go down a sanitary system.”

Many people are used to flushing flushable wipes and even wipes but Harrison said that’s a habit that should be broken.

Most brands of wipes won’t tell consumers that flushing these products can do more harm than good. According to the Investigational New Drug Application, the Equate brand baby wipes says independent lab testing shows the wipes meet their flushable product guidelines.

Also in bold print, it says not all systems can accept flushable wipes and that flushing is only okay if permitted by “local rules”. For those in Crossett, that bolded messages applies to them.

“They’ll go down but they don’t work good in our system,” Harrison said. “Our system wasn’t designed to pump that kind of material.”

Even biodegradable wipes are unacceptable. The wipes are easy to flush but they aren’t easy to break down.

When wipes and other materials are constantly flushed or put into the drain it clogs the pipes and causes an issue for the city and residents that could get pretty pricey.

“If you’re sewer system gets stopped up at home and it can’t operate the way it needs to the chances are your house is going to get flooded with waste water,” he said. “If you’re putting stuff down the sysem that doesn’t need to go there’s a good possibility that would happen.”

Harrison said a plumber can charge between $75-$100 an hour just for a service call. That won’t be necessary if the community is mindful of what they’re flushing.

The proper way to dispose of non-flushable items is to simply throw them away in the garbage.