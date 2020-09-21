Public Notice: City of Monroe to begin sewer testing Monday morning

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (09/21/20)— Beginning Monday, September 21st at 8 a.m., inspection crews from ARCADIS, a vendor retained by the City, will begin conducting smoke testing for the City of Monroe Sewer System.

The first location being tested will be at South 25th and Maddox Streets.

This study will involve the opening and entering of manholes in the streets and easements. An important task of the survey will be the “SMOKE TESTING” of the sewer lines to locate obstructions and defects in the sewer system.

The smoke that you see coming from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is NON-TOXIC, HARMLESS, AND CREATES NO FIRE HAZARD.

The smoke should not enter your home unless you have defective plumbing or dried up drain traps. If this occurs, you should consult your licensed plumber.

In any event, if the harmless smoke can enter through faulty plumbing, the potential exists for sewer gases to enter your home or establishment.

Should smoke enter your building or structure, you may contact a member of the smoke testing crew working in the area.

If you have seldom used drains, please pour water in the drain to fill the trap, which will prevent smoke from entering there. Drain traps should always be filled with water to prevent sewer gases or odors from entering the building.

Note: some sewer lines and manholes may be located on the backyard easement property line. Whenever these lines require investigation, members of the inspection crews will need access to the easements for sewer lines and manholes.

Arcadis field personnel are uniformed and carry identification. Homeowners do not need to be home and AT NO TIME WILL FIELD CREWS HAVE TO ENTER YOUR BUSINESS OR RESIDENCE.

We anticipate the smoke testing will require a few hours in your area. Your cooperation is appreciated. The information gained from this study will be used to improve your sewer services.

Coordination of effort will be between Arcadis and City of Monroe Sewer Department.

If you need special assistance or would like more information, please contact Arcadis at (484) 478-1769 or Monroe Public Works at (318) 329-2597 or (318) 329-2424.

