Public invited to Shotgun Shells and Crawfish Tails 2021 on April 23

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This members only event is sponsored by Sanson Family Medicine.

According to a release issued by the West Monroe Chamber of Commerce, live music and awesome crawfish await you at this year’s event!

Crawfish boil tickets (5lbs) are available for $25 for members and their family age 13 and up. Children 5-12 year old tickets are available for $10, and children under 5 are admitted free with a ticketed parent.



Jambalaya side or as a main dish will be available as well!

The event will be held on April 23 with the crawfish boil from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

It will be at the Ouachita Parish Rifle Range located at 357 Sheriff Fewell Road in West Monroe.

Book your tickets now for this fantastic, family friendly Chamber event!

For more information, click here.

To register online, click here.