Public invited to attend as City of West Monroe receives State Cleanest City Award this Friday

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The public has been invited to attend an awards presentation this Friday, June 18, at West Monroe City Hall at 11:00 a.m. as the City of West Monroe will be receiving an award as a State Cleanest City Contest winner.
According to a release issued by the City of West Monroe, this contest is sponsored by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation and is was learned earlier this month that the City of West Monroe had won the State Cleanest City Contest in our population category.
This is the first time the City of West Monroe has ever won this award and Mayor Staci Mitchell credits the volunteer efforts of our citizens as well as the hard work of our city employees for helping in this prestigious honor.
“We have a beautiful community, but the City of West Monroe would not have won this title without the tireless efforts of City employees and community volunteers, including the City’s Beautification Crew, Parks and Recreation Department, Public Works Department, Code Enforcement, and Keep West Monroe Beautiful. I hope this encourages all residents, businesses, and visitors to remain diligent about keeping our community clean and litter free. Together, we can take West Monroe to the next level!”West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell