Public invited to attend as City of West Monroe receives State Cleanest City Award this Friday

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The public has been invited to attend an awards presentation this Friday, June 18, at West Monroe City Hall at 11:00 a.m. as the City of West Monroe will be receiving an award as a State Cleanest City Contest winner.

According to a release issued by the City of West Monroe, this contest is sponsored by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation and is was learned earlier this month that the City of West Monroe had won the State Cleanest City Contest in our population category.

This is the first time the City of West Monroe has ever won this award and Mayor Staci Mitchell credits the volunteer efforts of our citizens as well as the hard work of our city employees for helping in this prestigious honor.