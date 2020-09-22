Public can weigh in on levee, floodwall projects in 7 states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers says planned levee and floodwall projects in seven states include 101 where levees are an average of 2 feet too low.

A news release Tuesday said the agency will hold online public meetings Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 about its environmental impact statement for all 143 projects from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to southeast Louisiana.

Work also is planned in Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. Levee work includes projects to reduce seepage or the chance that part of the dirt embankment will slide off.

The Corps says 22 floodwalls are too low or need stabilizing.