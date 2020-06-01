Protesters from all backgrounds come together for Monroe protest

MONROE, La (05/31/20) — “We deserve the same rights as any other race. Black, White, Asian, anyone. We are standing together saying that equality is what America needs. We need to be able to be heard. We need our voices to be heard. We need our hearts to be heard to show that we are human,” said Ashley Doyle, Protester.

Protesters say they want their voices heard. And as they chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe”, they’re hoping it’s a start for change in America.

“We’re standing for something greater. I believe America has met our time to stand up for racial strife. Problems and things have been swept under the rug for many years,” said a protester.

“I see you, I hear you, I can never understand what you’re going through because I have never experienced that type of discrimination or oppression, but I wanna do everything I can to not only educate myself but educate others,” said Courtney Price, Protester.

Protesters say it’s time for everyone to look outside of their own circumstances and come together.

“We gotta quit looking through the prisms of whiteness, of blackness, brownness. The commonality is much bigger than our differences. We all have children. We all want a future that’s blessed. We all love the same God. He is one father, one family,” said a protester.

“And this is the issue that we’re fighting for right now so that the next generation does not have to fight for it later,” said Doyle.

Hear from more protesters below: