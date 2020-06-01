Protest against OPPJ VP Jack Clampit planned for Monday afternoon

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A Ouachita Parish Police Juror has come under fire after a Facebook post on the juror’s page struck a nerve with some residents.

The since removed post on OPPJ Vice President Jack Clampit’s Facebook page, pictured below, reads “There’s a simple way to control the looters. Just two words. Choot em.”

In response, community members have organized a gathering at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse on Monday afternoon to protest Juror Clampit. The protest is expected to begin at 4 PM.

This protest comes just 90 minutes before the police jury meets in-person for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19.

