OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A Ouachita Parish Police Juror has come under fire after a Facebook post on the juror’s page struck a nerve with some residents.
The since removed post on OPPJ Vice President Jack Clampit’s Facebook page, pictured below, reads “There’s a simple way to control the looters. Just two words. Choot em.”
In response, community members have organized a gathering at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse on Monday afternoon to protest Juror Clampit. The protest is expected to begin at 4 PM.
This protest comes just 90 minutes before the police jury meets in-person for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19.
We will stream the protest live in this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, and on our Facebook page.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Protest against OPPJ VP Jack Clampit planned for Monday afternoon
- For the first time ever, Grambling football to play LSU, in 2023
- ‘My heart is broken’: Lawmakers weigh in on protests across the nation
- LSU to host Grambling at Tiger Stadium in 2023
- Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure